Fallout over LGBTQ spouses at Calvin University captures broader evangelical divide

For years, Calvin University, a leading evangelical school in Grand Rapids, Michigan, has tried to walk a fine line of being welcoming to LGBTQ students while still enforcing traditional Christian Reformed Church views on sexuality.
Exclude from home pageBNG staff | March 23, 2022
For years, Calvin University, a leading evangelical school in Grand Rapids, Michigan, has tried to walk a fine line of being welcoming to LGBTQ students while still enforcing traditional Christian Reformed Church views on sexuality.
NewsCynthia Astle
NewsJeff Brumley
OpinionCraig Martin
NewsAllyson McKinney Timm and Meghan Tschanz
AnalysisDavid Gushee, Senior Columnist
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsMark Wingfield
AnalysisMark Wingfield
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
OpinionSusan K. Smith
NewsAnthony Akaeze
OpinionRussell Waldrop
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsMark Wingfield
OpinionRichard Wilson
NewsMark Wingfield
AnalysisSusan M. Shaw, Senior Columnist
OpinionJamie Broome
NewsBNG staff
NewsDavid Bumgardner
OpinionRandy Woodley
NewsMark Wingfield
AnalysisHarold Ivan Smith
OpinionAndrew Manis
NewsCynthia Astle
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsAllyson McKinney Timm and Meghan Tschanz
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsAnthony Akaeze
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsBNG staff
NewsDavid Bumgardner
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsBNG staff
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
OpinionCraig Martin
OpinionSusan K. Smith
OpinionRussell Waldrop
OpinionRichard Wilson
OpinionJamie Broome
OpinionRandy Woodley
OpinionAndrew Manis
OpinionDavid Ramsey
OpinionAnna Sieges
OpinionDavid M. Holley
OpinionJustin Cox
OpinionBill Leonard, Senior Columnist
OpinionAmanda Clark
OpinionLetters to the Editor
OpinionJeremy Hall and Maina Mwaura
OpinionDwight A. Moody
OpinionStanton Eugene Lawrence
OpinionTerry Austin
OpinionBrad Bull
OpinionEllis Orozco
OpinionSamira Izadi Page
OpinionMark Wingfield
OpinionBrett Younger
OpinionEdafe Okporo
OpinionWendell Griffen
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff