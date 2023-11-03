Baptist News Global
FBI director warns of increased threat of attacks amid ‘historic levels’ of antisemitism in the US

November 3, 2023

Read the full story: Jewish Telegraphic Agency

FBI Director Christopher Wray warned that antisemitism in the United States has reached “historic levels” in the wake of Israel’s war with Hamas and cautioned that the threat of attacks was high.

