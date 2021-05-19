Baptist News Global
Sections
Search Search this site

Franklin Graham urges evangelicals to get vaccinated before it’s ‘too late’

Exclude from home page  |  May 19, 2021

Read the full story: Religion News Service

Franklin Graham pleaded with evangelical Christians to get vaccinated against COVID-19 in an interview with Axios that appeared over the weekend on HBO, saying, “I want people to know that COVID-19 can kill you.”

Print

More Articles