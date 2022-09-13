Baptist News Global
Sections
Search Search this site

From shoeboxes to war zones: How Samaritan’s Purse became a $1 billion humanitarian aid powerhouse

Exclude from home page  |  September 13, 2022

Read the full story: Religion News Service

Each week, in a hulking warehouse in this small, western mountain town, Samaritan’s Purse employees load semi trailers full of supplies for the people of Ukraine: medicines, food, tarps, blankets, hygiene kits and school bags for kids.

More Articles