Baptist News Global
Sections
Search Search this site

Houses Of Worship Grapple With The Vaxxed And Unvaxxed Divide

Exclude from home page  |  May 18, 2021

Read the full story: NPR

Worship online just isn’t the same, even after a year of getting used to it. Yet widespread vaccinations haven’t resolved all the questions of how to gather again, despite the eagerness of congregants to see each other again.

Print

More Articles