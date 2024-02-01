Baptist News Global
Sections
Search Search this site

Human Rights Campaign: 2023 Was “Damaging And Destructive” For LGBTQ+ Americans

Exclude from home page  |  February 1, 2024

Read the full story: HuffPost

The Human Rights Campaign said 2023 was the “most damaging and destructive legislative session” for the LGBTQ+ community, particularly for transgender youth.

More Articles