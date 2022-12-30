Baptist News Global
In Arizona, all 4 Republicans whose candidacies unsettled Jews have lost

December 30, 2022

Read the full story: Jewish Telegraphic Agency

A recount in Arizona finalized defeat for attorney general candidate Abraham Hamadeh, one of a quartet of Republicans who lost in statewide races and whose campaigns raised concerns for the state’s Jewish community.

