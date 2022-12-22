Baptist News Global
In Ohio, ‘zoombombing’ a religious service can now net jail time, thanks to advocacy by Jewish groups

In its closing session, Ohio’s legislature passed a law imposing penalties of up to 180 days in jail and a $1,000 fine for “zoom-bombing” religious services, a practice that antisemites have used to intimidate Jews.

