In Rome and at the Vatican, Biden found refuge and welcome in Catholic community

November 4, 2021

Read the full story: Religion News Service

In Rome and at the Vatican, President Joe Biden found a safe haven from the debates taking place back home, where some U.S. bishops argue Catholic politicians should not be allowed to receive Communion if they support abortion rights.

