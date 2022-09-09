Baptist News Global
In Vermont, Becca Balint is running for Congress with the hope (and wariness) of a second-generation Holocaust survivor

September 9, 2022

Read the full story: Jewish Telegraphic Agency

Becca Balint threw her palms up to her cheeks, mimicking her Holocaust survivor father’s horror when he learned the mailman was friendly.

