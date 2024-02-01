Baptist News Global
Israeli peace group Standing Together says calls to boycott its work are ‘infuriating’

February 1, 2024

Read the full story: Jewish Telegraphic Agency

Palestinian activists within Israel and outside of it are arguing over whether to boycott a leading Israeli peace organization, and are accusing each other of playing into the Israeli government’s hands.

