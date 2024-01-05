Judge dismisses Muslim couple’s lawsuit against school where daughter converted to Christianity

A federal judge in Illinois ruled that a state school district is not responsible for the actions of a teacher who allegedly proselytized students in a public school classroom, leading a Muslim student to convert to Christianity.
BNG staff | January 5, 2024
