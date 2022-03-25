Baptist News Global
Sections
Search Search this site

Kyiv’s Jews, persecuted under Polish-Lithuanian, Russian, Nazi and Soviet regimes, now face the onslaught of Putin’s forces

Exclude from home page  |  March 25, 2022

Read the full story: The Conversation

While hundreds of Jews are leaving Kyiv amid Russian attacks, many more, led by the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, who is of Jewish origin, are staying on to defend the country.

More Articles