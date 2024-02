Read the full story: Religion Dispatches

The US online hard-right isn’t exactly known as the friendliest place for Jews. It’s the place where antisemitic conspiracies thrive and cries of ‘Jews will not replace us’ resound. It’s where the Pittsburgh and Poway synagogue shooters (and many more besides) not only got their start and inspiration, but also found their base of support and cheering audience. It’s the source, according to most Jews, of the most threatening antisemitic movement today.