Ministry jobs and more

Baptist News Global provides a free listing of ministry-related jobs for Baptist churches, theological institutions and organizations across the United States. Each free posting is for 30 days and is limited to 150 words. Postings may be extended another 30 days for $1.00 per word. To submit a ministry-related job, contact Barbara Francis at [email protected].

MINISTRY JOBS

Georgia

ASSOCIATE PASTOR. First Baptist Church, Eatonton, GA, is seeking an associate pastor. This full-time position focuses on faith formation among youth and children and their families. It serves the pastoral needs of the church and community along with a Senior Pastor and a part-time Children’s Assistant. Eatonton is a vibrant, growing community in the heart of the Middle Georgia lake country, just over an hour southeast of Atlanta and an hour south of Athens. Please send resume to FBC, P.O. Box 3400, 115 N. Madison Ave., Eatonton, GA 31024 or email to [email protected]. View www.firstbaptisteatonton.org for additional information. (Posted 3-14-22)

Illinois

PART-TIME DIRECTOR OF MUSIC MINISTRY. Community Baptist Church (CBC), an American Baptist Church in Warrenville, IL (west of Chicago) is seeking a part-time Director of Music Ministry to oversee the music program and work with the pastor to put together creative and meaningful worship experiences. The ideal candidate will have a familiarity with choral music, desire to work collaboratively, and an interest in an expansive definition of sacred music. Duties include managing soloists and ensembles (scheduling, rehearsing, directing, etc), as well as directing congregational singing. Piano proficiency strongly preferred. CBC has handbells, an extensive music library, and a love of music. Participation in Sunday morning and special worship services is required, otherwise hours are flexible. Annual salary range $10,000-15,000, commensurate with skill, for 5-12 hours a week. Vacation time and funds for continuing education provided. Please direct questions and submit resumes to [email protected] by Friday, April 15. (Posted 2-17-22)

Kentucky

PASTOR. First Baptist Church, Williamsburg, KY, is seeking a full-time pastor. For over 139 years, we have been a congregation who is Christ-centered, Bible-based, and mission-minded. We appreciate traditional worship while blending in some new styles. We are looking for a pastor called by God who communicates faith and beliefs through inspirational speaking skills. We are looking for someone with good leadership skills who can work with church staff, church leaders, and the church congregation as a whole. Candidates should be willing to embrace our church history, as well as be supportive to the congregation and wider community. We desire a pastor who can lead the church in outreach and growth. Seminary graduate with some experience preferred. Interested candidates should visit our church website, fbcwky.org, for more information and to apply. Applications will be accepted through June 30, 2022. (Posted 4-11-22)

FULL-TIME PASTOR. St. Matthews Baptist Church (SMBC), Louisville, KY, is seeking a Senior Pastor. Located in a suburb of eastern Jefferson County, SMBC is a multi-generational, mission-minded, and caring congregation with a resident membership of 1055. SMBC is affiliated with the Cooperative Baptist Fellowship. The successful candidate will be a visionary leader who preaches biblically inspired sermons, values various theological views, is a caring pastor to existing fellowship, and engages new members. He/she will have strong planning/ organizational skills and a leadership style that builds teamwork. They will have an engaging personality that stems from a genuine interest in others and the desire to be God’s witness in every situation. Minimum requirements are a Master of Divinity and experience leading a thriving church. Interested candidates can view the pastor and church profiles and apply at www.smbclouisville.org/pastor-search. (Posted 2-28-22)

Maryland

SENIOR PASTOR. First Baptist Church of Crofton, MD, (fbccrofton.org) is seeking a Senior Pastor who is well equipped through prayer, study, and preparation to exposit God’s Word. Our Senior Pastor will deliver clear, focused, Spirit-driven messages, aimed at the lives of our congregation. He is passionate about maturing the faith of our youth, adults, and aging through regular Bible study, devotionals, fellowship, and discipleship. Our Senior Pastor will develop a positive vision for our church and for our church’s role in the community. The candidate holds a bachelor’s degree from a Bible College or seminary and has pastoral experience with demonstrated success in overseeing administrative and programmatic functions required to maintain the health of a church. Please include the following: Cover Letter, resume/CV, doctrinal statement, testimony and two sermons. All correspondence should go through the appropriate e-mail channels to the pastor selection committee at [email protected]. (Posted 3-7-22)

Missouri

FULL TIME ASSOCIATE PASTOR. University Heights Baptist Church, Springfield, MO, is currently searching for a full-time associate pastor. The associate pastor will primarily be responsible for developing and providing leadership for college and young adult ministries. Other areas of service and leadership to be determined by the minister’s gifts and calling. UHBC is a historic dually aligned CBF/ABC church in the heart of Springfield, MO. Submit resume to [email protected] no later than May 1. (Posted 4-5-22)

PART TIME YOUTH MINISTER. University Heights Baptist Church, Springfield, MO, is currently searching for a part-time youth minister. This part-time youth minister will be responsible for student ministry for 6th-12th graders and is primarily responsible for mid-week ministry, Sunday mornings, and connecting with students during the week. This is a 10-15 hour per week position. UHBC is a historic, dually aligned CBF/ABC congregation in the heart of Springfield, MO. Submit resume to [email protected] no later than May 1. (Posted 4-5-22)

Nebraska

PASTOR. Sandhills Community Church in the central sandhills of Dunning, Nebraska, is in search of a full-time solo Pastor who can lead this vibrant small-town congregation with a passion for worship and discipleship in mission and ministry. In addition to preaching and pastoral care, candidates should be able to lead in partnership with the church leadership as they engage in many ministries like Friends and Heroes Children’s Club and participate in local ecumenical services. Sandhills Community Church is deeply connected with the life of Dunning and surrounding areas and expects their next pastor to be involved in community life as well. Musical abilities a plus but not a requirement. Benefits include a pleasant 3-bedroom, 2-bath brick parsonage with utilities. Salary commensurate with experience. Candidates should send profiles and resumes to Rev. Dr. Greg Mamula at [email protected], 302 Bridge St. Dunning, NE 68833, 308-546-7061. (Posted 3-17-22)

NorthCarolina

ASSOCIATE PASTOR OF MUSIC & WORSHIP. First Baptist Church of Morehead city, Nc, is seeking a full-time Associate Pastor of Music and Worship. FBC Morehead is a thriving multigenerational church with a vibrant worship ministry that encompasses a wide variety of musical offerings. We are searching for a minister that will build upon the firm foundation of excellence in worship already established as we grow into the future God has planned for us. Our current worship ministry includes a 30-member sanctuary choir, praise team, pianist, organist, lead and bass guitarist, and drums. We currently offer an 8:30 AM traditional service that primarily includes hymns accompanied by piano and organ followed by an 11 AM blended service that incorporates hymns, contemporary worship songs, and all manner of musical instrumentation. Additionally, the Pastor would serve as Director of the FBC Music and Arts Academy, which offers Christ-centered musical instruction to our community. Please submit inquiries/resumes to [email protected]. (Posted 3-31-22)

MINISTER OF YOUTH AND YOUNG ADULTS. St. John’s Baptist Church is located in the historic Elizabeth neighborhood of Charlotte, NC, and is a progressive, service oriented congregation committed to the principles of inclusion and openness to all who seek to be a Child of God. We are affiliated with the Alliance of Baptists, the Association of Welcoming and Affirming Baptists, the Baptist Peace Fellowship of North America, the Cooperative Baptist Fellowship, and the NC Council of Churches. We welcome all those interested to apply regardless of denominational affiliation. We are seeking candidates called to minister with our youth and young adults in a progressive and inclusive setting as part of our ministerial staff. Further information regarding the position and our church may be found at https://stjohnsbaptistchurch.org/ministersearch/. (Posted 3-8-12)

Texas

SENIOR PASTOR. Trinity Baptist Church of San Antonio, Texas, is seeking a Senior Pastor who is a spiritually gifted preacher, a compassionate shepherd and a Spirit-filled leader. The church is in the heart of a vibrant, multi-cultural city and is affiliated with the Cooperative Baptist Fellowship and the Baptist General Convention of Texas. Interested candidates should have at least five years of experience as a senior pastor and an MDiv degree from an ATS accredited seminary. To submit a resume, follow the instructions on the Senior Pastor Search Team link at: http://www.trinitybaptist.org/senior-pastor-search-team. (Posted 3-11-22)

Virginia

MINISTER OF MUSIC. Grace Baptist Church, Richmond, VA is seeking a part-time (25 hr/wk) Minister of Music to begin in August 2022. Grace Baptist, a creative, welcoming and affirming congregation, affiliates with American Baptist Churches (USA), Alliance of Baptists, River City Faith Network, and Baptist World Alliance. The congregation partners with Baptist Women in Ministry. Ideal attributes for the successful candidate will be a sense of ministerial identity, collaborative leadership style, flexibility, a wide-ranging knowledge of church music styles, ability to effectively lead the adult choir, enthusiasm for congregational singing, and ability to nurture and encourage musical growth throughout the congregation. For more information about the job description and congregation, please visit www.rvagrace.org/jobs. Interested applicants please submit a letter of interest along with a CV and references to [email protected]. (Posted 3-31-22)

CHILDREN’S SPECIAL NEEDS MINISTRY ASSISTANT. Mount Vernon Baptist, Glen Allen, VA, seeks part-time Children’s Special Needs Ministry Assistant. Two years or more experience working with children with special needs in a school or church setting, committed Christian, with an Associates Degree or higher preferred. To view the full job description, please go to MVBCnow.org/jobs. (Posted 3-23-22)

CHILDREN AND YOUTH DIRECTOR. Dover Baptist Church located 30 miles west of Richmond, VA, is seeking a part-time children and youth director. This director will be responsible for partnering with volunteers in leading weekly Sunday Children’s ministry activities (e.g., Children’s message, Children’s Church) and any weekly children and youth activities as desired by the congregation. The director would coordinate and implement activities on a recurring (preferably monthly) basis for Youth (focus on ages 10-18), focused on missions, Christian character development, fostering outreach, and promoting fellowship and camaraderie within the group. A weekly Youth Bible Study is also desired. The director is also expected to support summer Vacation Bible School and a week-long youth missions trip. Participating in and potentially teaching a Youth Sunday School class is desired. To inquire further or to submit a resume, please e-mail Laura Wright at [email protected]. (Posted 3-21-22)

DISCIPLESHIP PASTOR. Bon Air Baptist Church, Richmond, Va., is seeking an energetic leader who will provide leadership and vision in the development of discipleship ministries that encourage and provide opportunities for spiritual growth. This pastor directs Buford Road Campus (BRC) assimilation ministries and serves as ministry “champion” for discipleship across all campuses of Bon Air Baptist Church. For additional information on the church, a full job description and details about how to apply go to https://bonairbaptist.org/jobs/. Deadline for consideration is May 23, 2022. (Posted 3-18-22)

EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND MISSIONS STRATEGIST. River City Faith Network (RCFN) is a Christian, multi-ethnic, multi-racial association in Richmond, Va., that includes Anglo, African American, Cambodian, Chinese, Deaf, Korean, Portuguese, and other international congregations. RCFN seeks an Executive Director and Missions Strategist to lead our network with its three inner-city community mission centers and Camp Alkulana, oversee RCFN staff and administration, and work closely with the pastors and churches, all in the city of Richmond, Virginia, and the surrounding metropolitan area. The EDMS will focus on three main roles: – Role of leadership in fulfilling the network’s mission by providing strong and effective strategies to support and develop local missions and to encourage and assist the collaborative and mutually supportive efforts of network churches. – Role of leadership in ministering to RCFN churches and church leaders through high visibility and contacts, developing and sharing network resources, and consultation as available and needed (e.g., during times of change, internal conflict, or other instability). – Role of leadership in managing RCFN network office and staff, providing good oversight of network assets, and managing the network’s financial program. RCFN will receive resumes through May 16, 2022. E-mail resumes to [email protected]. (Posted 3-17-22)

PASTOR. Ginter Park Baptist Church is a progressive congregation rooted in 100+ years of Christian work and witness in Richmond, VA. We know that we will not be the same in the future as we are now, and we look to the pastoral role to guide us in these changes. The Pastor is responsible for day-to-day care of our congregation—called to serve and support this community of believers in all life’s mundane and significant moments—and for partnering with the deacons and staff to equip our members for living more fully into our Rule of Life. This includes preparing regular sermons/messages, and leading us to engage in worship, spiritual formation, social justice, and ministry. For more details and contact information, see our website ginterparkbc.org.(Posted 2-27-22)

FULL-TIME FAMILY MINISTER. Shalom Baptist Church, Mechanicsville, Va., is seeking a Family Minister to give primary focus to youth and serve as primary speaker. Will also provide general oversight to all ministries that minister to children from birth to 12th grade. Oversight will require seeking, equipping, empowering and evaluating of ministry leaders for all children’s ministries and outreaches (Nursery, Sunday School, Wednesday night ministries and event planning). Overall Goal: Coordinate and oversee activities for teens, children and families that promote fun, fellowship, spiritual development and ministry involvement. Follow this link for instructions on how to apply: https://shalombaptist.net/employment. (Posted 2-27-22)

Wisconsin

PASTOR. First Baptist Church of West Allis, WI, is seeking a pastor to be the spiritual leader of the congregation. He or she should have a genuine enthusiasm for a calling to serve the congregation as a guide and fellow traveler on a journey of faith. He or she should meet all ABC-USA requirements for ordination. We are looking for an energetic pastor who can: Preach; Make connections with church members and friends; Oversee the online presence of the church; Seek to lead people to make decisions for Christ; Play a leading role in a youth ministry; Motivate people to discover and use their gifts for ministry; Provide counseling or referrals; and Develop relationships with neighbors, local churches, and community organizations. Compensation includes salary, housing, medical insurance, pension, and social security offset. Continuing education is encouraged and funds are provided for that purpose. For further information, please contact Rev. Mindi Welton-Mitchell, Regional Executive Minister, American Baptist Churches of Wisconsin at [email protected] or 262-782-3140. (Posted 4-11-22)

