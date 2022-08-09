Ministry jobs and more

Baptist News Global provides a free listing of ministry-related jobs for Baptist churches, theological institutions and organizations across the United States. Each free posting is for 30 days and is limited to 150 words. Postings may be extended another 30 days for $1.00 per word. To submit a ministry-related job, contact Barbara Francis at [email protected].

MINISTRY JOBS

Alabama

FULL-TIME MUSICIAN. The Harvest Place Christian Church, Columbiana, Ala., is seeking a Musician to be responsible for playing at every church service that will be held at The Harvest Place (THP) with emphasis to the regular services each Sunday at 11:00am and Tuesday at 6:30pm. The musician is expected to arrive no less than 30 minutes prior to each service. Must have demonstrated experience with organ and keyboard. Job Duties and Responsibilities: Provides musical support to prayerful environment. Must be sensitive to the anointing and flow of the service with emphasis to praise and worship and ministry time of the Pastor. Assists Pastor and/or Minister of Music in securing other instrumentalists as needed. Continuously maintains professional and liturgical education through reading, workshops, classes, prayer, and fasting, etc. Is available to play/accompany the Pastor to ministry assignments both in and out of town as well as be available at special events including weddings, funerals, and other ministry assignments as needed. Interested persons can email [email protected]. (Posted 7-26-22)

Back to top of page

Georgia

COORDINATOR OF GLOBAL MISSIONS. The Cooperative Baptist Fellowship currently seeks to fill the position for Coordinator of Global Missions. The Coordinator will give leadership to inviting CBF congregations, field personnel and engagement partners to deeper participation in Christ’s mission, foster a culture of mutual equipping, learning and empowerment, so that our Fellowship might participate more faithfully in Christ’s transformation of the world. The Coordinator should be a visionary and inspiring leader, a strategic thinker, have experience with leading culture change, and have pastoral and relational gifts marked by humility, curiosity and growing faith. It is desired that the Coordinator will have experience living and serving in a cross cultural setting during their adulthood. In order to apply for this position, please submit a cover letter, resume and the names of three initial witnesses to [email protected] not later than August 14, 2022. Recommendations/nominations are also welcome and can be sent to [email protected] also not later than August 14, 2022. (Posted 7-19-22)

Back to top of page

Kentucky

ASSOCIATE PASTOR FOR CHILDREN AND FAMILIES. Broadway Baptist Church in Louisville, KY is searching for a full-time Associate Pastor for Children and Families. While, the calling and gifts of the Associate Pastor lie primarily in ministry with children and their families, they will serve as an integral member of the Pastoral Team. As per our Employee Handbook, “Broadway is an equal opportunity employer…” where we believe Every Story Matters. We are prayerfully seeking someone called to the Gospel Ministry of Christ, with the strategic imagination to design and implement ministry for families, and with the pastoral compassion and joy to love, laugh, and lead among our littlest disciples in our church family. For more information, visit http://www.broadwaybaptist.org/childrensearch. (Posted 7-11-22)

MINISTER TO YOUTH (PART-TIME). Broadway Baptist Church in Louisville, KY is searching for a part-time Minister to Youth. While the calling and gifts of the Youth Minister lie primarily in ministry with youth and their families, they will serve as an integral part of the Broadway staff and the larger congregation. As per our Employee Handbook, “Broadway is an equal opportunity employer…” where we believe Every Story Matters. We are prayerfully seeking someone called to the Gospel Ministry of Christ, who is searching for a place to serve pastorally, grow personally, and walk faithfully with a wonderful, wild gaggle of teenagers and their families. For more information visit http://www.broadwaybaptist.org/youthsearch. (Posted 7-11-22)

Back to top of page

Missouri

FULL-TIME PASTOR. First Baptist Church of Bevier, Missouri, is seeking a full-time pastor. Bevier has a population of approximately 700 and is located 5 miles west of Macon on Highway 36 in Northeast Missouri. It is 45 miles southwest of Kirksville and about 70 miles northwest of Columbia MO. About our church: Established in 1872. Average Sunday School attendance is 65. Average worship service attendance is 75. We have a new 6,600 square foot multi-purpose building debt free. Facilities consist of the Sanctuary, Educational Building, Multipurpose Building and Parsonage. We offer a competitive salary with benefits. We are dedicated to serving the Lord in our small community. View photos on Face book at Bevier First Baptist Church and church facilities. We are NOT a reformed Church. Please Contact: Harold Compton at 660-679-1652 or Kathy Shaver at [email protected]. (Posted 8-7-22)

Back to top of page

NorthCarolina

MINISTER OF MUSIC. First Baptist Weaverville, NC, is seeking a Minister of Music to help us engage our community through music. The position will be approximately 15 hrs a week and include responsibilities like shaping the musical aspects of worship, leading the choir and congregation in singing, and encouraging musical expression and education. We’re seeking someone who can work in a collaborative atmosphere, expanding our church’s ministry through music, with an appreciation for classic hymns and also new substantive artists. The church’s current worship service is a traditional-liturgical style but is open to thoughtful inclusions of different worship experiences. Weaverville is about 15 minutes north of Asheville, and is a beautiful small town in the vibrant Western North Carolina mountains. First Baptist is a mid-size church that partners with the Cooperative Baptist Fellowship, and is ready to grow into its full potential. For more information, click here. To apply, e-mail [email protected]. (Posted 8-4-22)

ASSOCIATE PASTOR, MUSIC AND WORSHIP. First Baptist Church of Asheville, NC is seeking a full time Associate Pastor, Music and Worship. This position has traditionally been referred to as Minister of Music. Please click here for a complete job description. www.fbca.net. First Baptist Church of Asheville is a vibrant, progressive downtown congregation with a long history of service to Jesus Christ in the greater Asheville community. The music ministry is recognized for its tradition of excellence in choral music. We enjoy a diverse music spectrum in worship and community concerts. The Academy for the Arts offers classical and traditional instruction in music and the arts to students of all ages. www.academyforthearts.org. Asheville is located in the beautiful Blue Ridge Mountains of western NC. You may apply by sending a cover letter and resume to [email protected]t or by mail to First Baptist Church, 5 Oak Street, Asheville NC 28801. Attention: music search. All applications will be held in strict confidence. (Posted 7-25-22)

MINISTER FOR CHILDREN AND THEIR FAMILIES. St. John’s Baptist Church, Charlotte, N.C., is seeking a Minister for Children and their Families. We are affiliated with the Alliance of Baptists, the Association of Welcoming and Affirming Baptists, the Baptist Peace Fellowship of North America, the Cooperative Baptist Fellowship and the NC Council of Churches. We welcome all those interested to apply regardless of denominational affiliation. We are seeking candidates called to minister with children and their families in a progressive and inclusive setting as part of our ministerial staff. If you or someone you know would be interested in applying, we invite you to learn more about the position, our church and its ministries on our website, https://stjohnsbaptistchurch.org/minister-for-children-their-families-search/. hose interested in applying or with questions should contact our search committee at [email protected]. (Posted 7-11-22)

SENIOR PASTOR. First Baptist Church of Whiteville, N.C. Inc. dually aligned with CBF and SBC, is seeking a full-time pastor. FBC is a moderate, mission-minded church with a 187-year history, a resident membership of 277 members, and a traditional style of worship. Candidate should have a minimum of a Master of Divinity, a strong ability to preach/teach, good leadership skills, and compassion for people of various ages. Send resume to [email protected], or Betty Jo Prevatte, 216 Pine Street, Whiteville, NC 28472. (Posted 6-21-22)

Back to top of page

Ohio

FULL-TIME PASTOR. Southgate Baptist Church, in Springfield, Ohio, is seeking an ordained Senior Pastor who will help the church glorify God by fulfilling its mission of making Christ followers of all peoples by exalting His name, expounding His Word, equipping the saints, engaging His church, and thus expanding His kingdom. We expect the Senior Pastor to be in full agreement with Southgate’s Articles of Faith. Applicants may submit materials by using the application portal at: https://southgatechurch.org/page/1100. The search committee chairs can be contacted by email at [email protected]. (Posted 8-7-22)

Back to top of page

Tennessee

MINISTER TO CHILDREN AND YOUNG FAMILIES. First Baptist Church, Murfreesboro, TN, seeks a creative, dynamic full-time Minister to Children and Young Families. FBC is a solidly moderate, deeply missional downtown church in the fastest growing city in the state. With a population over 150,000, “The Boro” is home to a major university (MTSU), superior schools, commerce, and health care. Located only forty minutes from downtown Nashville, FBC has a good base of young families and children’s leadership. Our strong, collaborative ministry team is known for its long tenures. FBC holds a clear commitment to women in ministry and lay-leadership. The person in this role will minister to children birth through fifth grade and their families, and give oversight to the potential rebirth of a long-successful, but now dormant, weekday program. There are also opportunities to meaningfully engage in the broader ministry through strategic planning, pastoral care and preaching. Responses and resumes may be sent to [email protected]. (Posted 7-5-22)

Back to top of page

Texas

PASTOR FOR WORSHIP AND MUSIC. Second Baptist Church in Lubbock, Texas, “Second B” is seeking to call a Pastor for Worship and Music to serve with excellence and integrity of all worship and music related ministries of our congregation. More about our congregation at secondb.org and the position at: https://secondb.org/worshippastor/. (Posted 6-21-22)

Back to top of page

Virginia

ASSOCIATIONAL MISSIONS STRATEGIST. The Roanoke Valley Baptist Association, Roanoke, Va., is searching for a part-time Associational Missions Strategist (formerly known as Executive Director of Missions). We are looking for a person with a heart for missions and a passion for the local church. The applicant we seek will work with churches to assist them to fulfill “The Great Commission.” A ministry job description may be found at www.RVBA.org. Interested applicants may contact the search team at [email protected]. (Posted 8-9-22)

FULL-TIME ASSOCIATE PASTOR FOR FAMILIES at First Baptist Church of Martinsville, VA. Join in on new & creative ministry in SW Virginia! This position is responsible for providing leadership in a shared associate pastor position with two small, but growing sister CBF churches – Chatham Heights Baptist Church & First Baptist Church of Martinsville: Alongside church volunteers, create meaningful children and youth programs and minister to young families. This is a full-time position with a salary range of $35,000-$40,000, plus generous benefits (employer-paid healthcare & retirement, time off, sabbatical, half-tuition daycare) in a low-cost-of-living city in SW Virginia. For a more detailed job description, please visit www.fbcmartinsville.com/jobs. If you have any questions or would like to submit a résumé and cover letter, please email Dr. Libby Grammer at [email protected]. Applications will be reviewed as received. (Posted 7-28-22)

EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR. The Middle District Baptist Association is searching for its next Executive Director. This is a full-time position that will provide support to the more than 30 diverse churches in our tri-county area, approximately 20 minutes south and west of Richmond, Virginia. For more information, and to apply, please visit www.mdba.org. (Posted 7-25-22)

FULL-TIME PASTOR. Starling Avenue Baptist Church, Martinsville, VA, seeks a fulltime pastor who is Spirit-led, caring, loving, and can connect with people of all ages and various backgrounds. We long for a gifted leader who inspires and encourages through worship services, Bible study, and compassionate pastoral care. The church needs a shepherd to grow with us and help discern God’s future for the Church. Starling Avenue is a welcoming church that believes all people are children of God. Our church has a rich history of supporting missions, both at home and abroad. We are affiliated with state, national, and international Baptist alliances. MDiv from an accredited seminary or divinity school required. At least five years of pastoral experience is preferred. To apply, please send your resume and cover letter to [email protected] For more details, visit our website at www.starlingavenue.org (Member Resources). (Posted 7-11-22)

MUSIC LEADER. Gwynn’s Island Baptist Church in Mathews County, Va., is seeking a part-time music leader to help plan and lead the musical aspects of our church. Pay is negotiable based upon skill and productivity. For additional information contact us at 804-725-2384 or [email protected] or [email protected]. (Posted 7-5-22)

Back to top of page

AND MORE