Mississippi governor: Christians are ‘less scared’ of COVID

September 1, 2021

Read the full story: Associated Press

Mississippi Republican Gov. Tate Reeves said Monday that he stands by remarks he made at a political fundraising event last week — that he believes Christians are “a little less scared” of COVID-19 because of their belief in eternal life.

