Baptist News Global
Sections
Search Search this site

Mitt Romney, the public face of Mormonism, reckons with his alienation from a radicalized GOP and his role in enabling it

Exclude from home page  |  October 27, 2023

Read the full story: Religion Dispatches

Riding high from his tenure as the moderate governor of Massachusetts, Mitt Romney was anxious to accomplish what his father could not: jump from state’s top job to the nation’s.

More Articles