Near the Western Wall, Jewish radicals shout at Christian Evangelicals to ‘go home’

Christian worshipers who prayed at an archeological park bordering the Western Wall on Sunday, were met by hundreds of Jewish protesters, including Jerusalem’s deputy mayor, shouting at them to leave.
Exclude from home pageBNG staff | June 1, 2023
