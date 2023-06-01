Baptist News Global
Sections
Search Search this site

Near the Western Wall, Jewish radicals shout at Christian Evangelicals to ‘go home’

Exclude from home page  |  June 1, 2023

Read the full story: The Times of Israel

Christian worshipers who prayed at an archeological park bordering the Western Wall on Sunday, were met by hundreds of Jewish protesters, including Jerusalem’s deputy mayor, shouting at them to leave.

More Articles