Baptist News Global
Sections
Search Search this site

New Orleans pastor admits defrauding church, school of $900K

Exclude from home page  |  October 21, 2022

Read the full story: Associated Press

A well-known Baptist minister in New Orleans and Baton Rouge for more than 30 years has admitted defrauding his church, its housing ministries, his congregations and a charter school of almost $900,000.

More Articles