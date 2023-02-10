Baptist News Global
No, The Holocaust Is Not Just One Of Many Tragic Events Of Human History

February 10, 2023

Read the full story: Religion Unplugged

According to a tone-deaf editorial published on Holocaust Remembrance Day in The Louisville Courier Journal, “Jews do not have a monopoly on persecution and atrocities,” and “Hitler was just one of many dictators.”

