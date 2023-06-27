O’Fallon quits CBN, G3 and Alpha and Omega

One of the most controversial leaders with links to the Conservative Baptist Network and the Baptist Calvinist group G3 Ministries has resigned those posts abruptly, claiming he has been the victim of “lies, disinformation, political gamesmanship, false rumors and nonsense.”

Previously, Michael O’Fallon has attacked those he sees as “woke liberals” in the Southern Baptist Convention, claimed election fraud when Ed Litton was elected SBC president in 2021 and promoted conspiracy theories rooted in Christian nationalism.

In 2019, Religion News Service cited O’Fallon as an example of “Calvinist Christian nationalism.” Later, The Roys Report reported on O’Fallon’s war against Ed Stetzer, a noted Baptist missiologist and academic who the far-right in the SBC hate on equal par with Russell Moore.

On June 26, O’Fallon tweeted: “Last week, upon returning from the U.K., I submitted my resignation to the following ministries: The Conservative Baptist Network; G3 Ministries; Alpha and Omega Ministries. I resigned from the steering council, board position and from a corporate membership that I have held for nearly 20 years.”

The “lies” and “disinformation” about him “will not stop as long as I continue to do what I have been doing at Sovereign Nations,” he said. “It is not right for these ministries to have to answer to constant false accusations that have my name attached to all manner of fertile fallacies (lies that have legs) on a weekly basis.”

Sovereign Nations describes itself as “a prolegomenon to the formation of a new, and not just sentimental, conservative and constitutional Republic.” The group claims its intent is to return to the vision of America’s founders, which it believes calls for a Christian nation.

A “prolegomenon” is the introductory material to a book or formal essay.

O’Fallon is a former professional tennis player who became an entrepreneur and specialized in leading cruises with educational components for groups.

In his resignation announcement, O’Fallon said he “concluded that it was best for the ministries that are doing good work for the right reasons to continue to do so without the constant dishonest that I am somehow ‘puppeteering’ these good ministries responses to current controversies. To be clear, I have never once paid or renumerated anyone or any organization to oppose neo-integralism. I am quite sure that this will not completely quell the constant dishonesty and attempts a creating division that our integralist frienemies have intended. We are on a battlefield of information, and the bullets and bombs of this battle are dishonesty and deceitfulness.”

Conservative Baptist Network, formed in 2020, is a coalition of Southern Baptists who believe the SBC has fallen into liberalism and must be moved rightward. G3 says its purpose is to “educate, encourage and equip local churches with sound biblical theology for the glory of God.” It promotes a focus on the Bible rather than pragmatism. Alpha and Omega Ministries is another ultra-conservative Calvinistic coalition led by controversial pastor James White.