Pastor Claims He Was Ousted From Florida’s Celebration Church For Uncovering Fraud

Florida megachurch senior pastor Tim Timberlake told the congregation at Jacksonville’s Celebration Church last week that he and his wife “aren’t going anywhere” amid a lawsuit filed by founding pastor Stovall Weems against the church.
Exclude from home pageBNG staff | April 1, 2022
Florida megachurch senior pastor Tim Timberlake told the congregation at Jacksonville’s Celebration Church last week that he and his wife “aren’t going anywhere” amid a lawsuit filed by founding pastor Stovall Weems against the church.
NewsDavid Bumgardner
OpinionStephen Reeves
OpinionCharles Qualls
NewsJeff Brumley
AnalysisChris Robertson
AnalysisMark Wingfield
OpinionH. Stephen Shoemaker
OpinionRobert P. Sellers
NewsMark Wingfield
OpinionBill Leonard, Senior Columnist
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsBarbara Francis
OpinionAndrey Shirin
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsBNG staff
OpinionRodney Kennedy
NewsAnthony Akaeze
OpinionMaina Mwaura
NewsJeff Brumley
OpinionRobert P. Jones
OpinionBeverly A. Howard
NewsAudrey Simango
OpinionMarv Knox
NewsJeff Brumley
OpinionGreg Garrett, Senior Columnist
NewsDavid Bumgardner
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsBNG staff
NewsAnthony Akaeze
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsAudrey Simango
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsPat Cole
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMaina Mwaura
NewsCherilyn Crowe Guy
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsCynthia Astle
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsBarbara Francis
OpinionStephen Reeves
OpinionCharles Qualls
OpinionH. Stephen Shoemaker
OpinionRobert P. Sellers
OpinionBill Leonard, Senior Columnist
OpinionAndrey Shirin
OpinionRodney Kennedy
OpinionMaina Mwaura
OpinionRobert P. Jones
OpinionBeverly A. Howard
OpinionMarv Knox
OpinionGreg Garrett, Senior Columnist
OpinionBob Newell
OpinionCharles Qualls
OpinionEllis Orozco
OpinionWill Whittaker
OpinionRuss Dean
OpinionWendell Griffen
OpinionAnna Sieges
OpinionMadison Boboltz
OpinionBrent Barnett
OpinionMark Wingfield
OpinionCraig Martin
OpinionAllyson McKinney Timm and Meghan Tschanz
OpinionSusan K. Smith
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff