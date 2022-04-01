Baptist News Global
Sections
Search Search this site

Pastor Claims He Was Ousted From Florida’s Celebration Church For Uncovering Fraud

Exclude from home page  |  April 1, 2022

Read the full story: Religion Unplugged

Florida megachurch senior pastor Tim Timberlake told the congregation at Jacksonville’s Celebration Church last week that he and his wife “aren’t going anywhere” amid a lawsuit filed by founding pastor Stovall Weems against the church.

More Articles