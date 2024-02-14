Baptist News Global
Peace pilgrimage takes up war in Gaza as a civil rights issue

February 14, 2024

Read the full story: Religion News Service

When the Rev. Stephen Green began planning a march from Independence Hall in Philadelphia to the White House to urge an end to the war in Gaza, he settled on what he hoped was an auspicious start date: Wednesday, Feb. 14, Douglass Day.

