Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf signs executive order to protect LGBTQIA+ community from conversion therapy

August 19, 2022

Read the full story: CBS News

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf signed Executive Order 2022-2 on Tuesday, which aims to protect the LGBTQIA+ community in the state from the harmful practices of conversion therapy.

