Pope Francis extends synod to 2024, urging participation, patience

Pope Francis extended his massive consultation of Catholic faithful around the world by a year, urging patience for the three-year turned four-year process that promises to reform Catholic hierarchies and promote decentralization in the church.
BNG staff | October 19, 2022
