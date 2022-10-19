Baptist News Global
Pope Francis extends synod to 2024, urging participation, patience

October 19, 2022

Pope Francis extended his massive consultation of Catholic faithful around the world by a year, urging patience for the three-year turned four-year process that promises to reform Catholic hierarchies and promote decentralization in the church.

