Pope names 3 Chinese bishops in a week and reorganizes diocese under a controversial 2018 accord

Exclude from home page  |  February 2, 2024

Read the full story: Associated Press

Pope Francis on Wednesday announced the nomination of a new Chinese bishop, the third in less than a week, in an apparent sign that a controversial 2018 accord with Beijing governing the nomination of Chinese bishops is working.

