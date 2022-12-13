Baptist News Global
Sections
Search Search this site

Pope on Mexican feast day sympathizes with migrant caravans

Exclude from home page  |  December 13, 2022

Read the full story: Associated Press

Pope Francis sympathized Monday with the caravans of Latin Americans “seeking freedom and well-being” in the U.S. as he celebrated a major feast day dedicated to Our Lady of Guadalupe with a Mass in St. Peter’s Basilica.

More Articles