Prosecutors: Family used sham ministry to get COVID loans

Exclude from home page  |  December 16, 2022

Read the full story: Associated Press

Family members who ran a sham ministry have been charged with defrauding the federal government of COVID-19 relief funds in a scheme to buy a $3.7 million luxury home in a development at Walt Disney World, authorities said.

