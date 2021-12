Read the full story: Religion News Service

Activist and abuse survivor Rachael Denhollander will be awarded the 2021 Abraham Kuyper Prize for Excellence in Reformed Theology and Public Life, Calvin University announced Tuesday (Dec. 7). Denhollander will receive the prize, which includes a $10,000 award, and deliver a lecture at a Dec. 15 event hosted by Calvin University and Calvin Theological Seminary in Grand Rapids, Michigan.