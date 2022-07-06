Baptist News Global
Reacting to Dobbs, Israel makes abortion more accessible

The U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to strike down Roe v. Wade, the 1973 ruling that made abortion legal nationwide, has prompted lawmakers in Israel to make it simpler to terminate a pregnancy.

