Reform Jews support ‘just’ war in Gaza but call for two-state solution

America’s largest Jewish denomination issued a statement Tuesday (Jan. 30) calling the Israel-Hamas war “just” but reiterating its support for a two-state solution to the conflict.
Exclude from home pageBNG staff | February 2, 2024
America’s largest Jewish denomination issued a statement Tuesday (Jan. 30) calling the Israel-Hamas war “just” but reiterating its support for a two-state solution to the conflict.
NewsSteve Rabey
NewsMark Wingfield
OpinionJohn Norman
NewsSteve Rabey
NewsCynthia Astle
OpinionCharles Qualls
OpinionAnna Piela
AnalysisRick Pidcock
AnalysisAlan Bean
AnalysisKristen Thomason
NewsDavid Bumgardner and Maina Mwaura
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsMark Wingfield
OpinionAmy Brundle
NewsBNG staff
OpinionElla Wall Prichard
NewsJeff Brumley
AnalysisMeredith Stone
NewsJeff Brumley
AnalysisRick Pidcock
OpinionMichael G. Maness
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsMark Wingfield
OpinionGreg Garrett, Senior Columnist
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsSteve Rabey
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsSteve Rabey
NewsCynthia Astle
NewsDavid Bumgardner and Maina Mwaura
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsBNG staff
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsSteve Rabey
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsSteve Rabey
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsBNG staff
NewsBNG staff
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsAnthony Akaeze
NewsBNG staff
OpinionJohn Norman
OpinionCharles Qualls
OpinionAnna Piela
OpinionAmy Brundle
OpinionElla Wall Prichard
OpinionMichael G. Maness
OpinionGreg Garrett, Senior Columnist
OpinionRichard Conville
OpinionCynthia Astle
OpinionGary Cook
OpinionPatrick Wilson
OpinionSusan M. Shaw, Senior Columnist
OpinionRodney Kennedy
OpinionEarl Chappell
OpinionAmethyst Holmes
OpinionBill Leonard, Senior Columnist
OpinionJ. Basil Dannebohm
OpinionJim Conrad
OpinionMichael P. L. Friday
OpinionWill McCorkle
OpinionGreg Garrett, Senior Columnist
OpinionMaina Mwaura
OpinionRobert P. Sellers
OpinionSusan K. Smith
OpinionGreg Garrett, Senior Columnist
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff