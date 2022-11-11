Baptist News Global
Sections
Search Search this site

Religion plays a role in Native American adoption case before Supreme Court

Exclude from home page  |  November 11, 2022

Read the full story: Religion News Service

As the Supreme Court hears the case of Brackeen v. Haaland on Wednesday (Nov. 9), what is at stake for most interested parties is the decades-old Indian Child Welfare Act, considered by many to be the “gold standard” of child welfare policy.

More Articles