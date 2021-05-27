Republicans and Democrats switch sides on religion vs. science

Mistrust of the scientific community is affecting the COVID-19 vaccine rollout. But research suggests the religion and science debate wasn’t always this divisive.
Exclude from home pageBNG staff | May 27, 2021
Mistrust of the scientific community is affecting the COVID-19 vaccine rollout. But research suggests the religion and science debate wasn’t always this divisive.
NewsMark Wingfield
OpinionPhawnda Moore
OpinionBill Leonard, Senior Columnist
NewsGreg Garrett, Senior Columnist
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsMark Wingfield
OpinionH. Stephen Shoemaker
OpinionMichael Chancellor
NewsMark Wingfield
OpinionMaina Mwaura
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsAnthony Akaeze
OpinionRuss Dean
NewsMark Wingfield
OpinionCarol McEntyre
NewsMark Wingfield
AnalysisMark Wingfield
NewsMark Wingfield
OpinionDavid Gushee, Senior Columnist
NewsJeff Brumley
OpinionPatrick Wilson
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
OpinionJack Levison
AnalysisMark Wingfield
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsGreg Garrett, Senior Columnist
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsAnthony Akaeze
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsBNG staff
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsAnthony Akaeze
NewsJeff Brumley
OpinionPhawnda Moore
OpinionBill Leonard, Senior Columnist
OpinionH. Stephen Shoemaker
OpinionMichael Chancellor
OpinionMaina Mwaura
OpinionRuss Dean
OpinionCarol McEntyre
OpinionDavid Gushee, Senior Columnist
OpinionPatrick Wilson
OpinionJack Levison
OpinionPaul Robeson Ford
OpinionGuthrie Graves-Fitzsimmons and David Key
OpinionEarl Chappell
OpinionAmber Cantorna
OpinionA Syrian Pastor
OpinionBill Wilson
OpinionDavid Gushee, Senior Columnist
OpinionGreg Garrett, Senior Columnist
OpinionElla Wall Prichard
OpinionMark Wingfield
OpinionBNG staff
OpinionJason Koon
OpinionBill Leonard, Senior Columnist
OpinionKim Brewer
OpinionJonathan Davis
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff