Santa Fe Archdiocese files plan for $121M abuse settlement

In New Mexico, one of the oldest Roman Catholic dioceses in the U.S. has filed its bankruptcy reorganization plan to compensate nearly 400 clergy abuse survivors with more than $121 million.
October 13, 2022
