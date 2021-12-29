Sexuality, gender, pandemic and theology led BNG’s Top 15 most-read opinion pieces this year

Controversies involving sexuality, gender, religious exemptions from COVID-19 vaccines, and Critical Race Theory made for the most-read Baptist News Global opinion columns in 2021.

Highly read pieces also included deep dives into the contradictions of the Reformed theology, race-based fissures within the Southern Baptist Convention and the evangelical assault on truth.

Notably, seven of these 15 pieces were published prior to 2021 but accumulated so many new pageviews that they still rose to the top one to five years later not based on previous readership but based solely on this year’s readership. These were columns about the Bible and sexuality, systemic racism, the future of the megachurch movement and modern challenges facing youth ministry.

Here is BNG’s Top 15 list of most-read opinion pieces in 2021:

