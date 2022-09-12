Baptist News Global
Sections
Search Search this site

Shia LaBeouf’s Newfound Catholicism Part Of His Hollywood Redemption Story

Exclude from home page  |  September 12, 2022

Read the full story: Religion Unplugged

Celebrity news coverage and religion couldn’t be more polar opposites most of the time. Coverage of actors, models and others in the entertainment industry often resembles a list for the seven deadly sins.

More Articles