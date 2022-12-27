Baptist News Global
Signs of Salome, said to be nurse to baby Jesus, unearthed in Israel

December 27, 2022

Read the full story: Reuters

Excavations of a cave reputed to be the burial place of Salome, said in non-canonical scripture to have been nurse to the newborn Jesus, have found more signs it was both an important Jewish tomb and a Christian pilgrimage site, archaelogists say.

