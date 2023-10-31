Spain’s report on Catholic Church sex abuse estimates victims could number in hundreds of thousands

Spain’s first official probe of sex abuse by clergy members or other people connected to the Catholic Church in the country included a survey that indicated that the number of victims could run into hundreds of thousands.
