Baptist News Global
Sections
Search Search this site

State Finds ‘Substantial Evidence’ of Retaliation at Illinois Church

Exclude from home page  |  December 13, 2022

Read the full story: Christianity Today

A2021 firing of a female staff member from a Chicago-area church led by pastor and author Dane Ortlund was determined to have “substantial evidence” of retaliation, according to an investigation into alleged discrimination by the state of Illinois.

More Articles