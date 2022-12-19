Baptist News Global
Texas fights federal rule that would outlaw LGBTQ discrimination in state adoptions and foster care

December 19, 2022

Attorney General Ken Paxton is suing the federal government to preserve Texas’ ability to include religious groups that won’t place kids with same-sex couples in the state’s adoption process without losing federal funding.

