The healing ‘heresy’ of Richard Hays

As an LGBTQ Christian, one of the realities that has perplexed me from the very beginning of my journey to reconcile my faith and my sexuality was the insistence of Christians, particularly Catholics and evangelicals, that our theologies of sexuality and gender should be considered issues of orthodoxy.

As I was coming out as a gay Christian, I continually heard that the topic of LGBTQ inclusion was a “gospel issue,” meaning it was as central to the Christian faith as the very good news that announces our salvation. I always wondered how this could be. How could these fellow Christians arrive at such a conclusion?

Never once in Christian history has sexuality or gender been considered an issue of orthodoxy. You’ll find nothing about gender, sex or marriage, for that matter, in any of the ancient creeds of the Christian faith. And as traditional Christians are quick to insist, same-sex sexual relations and even some committed relationships existed in the ancient world, so if those who laid the foundation of our faith thought this was an essential issue, surely they would have included it in a creed, right?

“The truth is that sexuality and gender are not ‘gospel issues’ or matters of Christian orthodoxy.”

The truth is that sexuality and gender are not “gospel issues” or matters of Christian orthodoxy, and they’ve only recently been elevated to this level by those who are intent on using theological and ethical differences to drive a wedge in the church for ideological and political gain. By making the inclusion of LGBTQ people in the church an issue of grave danger to the faith, traditionalist Christians ensure that allies of the LGBTQ community — most often more progressive Christians — also have no place in their churches, allowing them to solidify their ideological control.

In short, making sexuality and gender matters of orthodoxy isn’t about fidelity to the faith, it’s about solidifying their power.

Over the last decade, this has become quite a problem for traditionalist Christians, however, because one by one, many of their heavyweight theologians and scholars have continued to change their perspective on the topic of LGBTQ inclusion in the church.

This past week, it was announced that one of the most important voices in the traditionalist camp, Richard B. Hays, retired professor of New Testament at Duke University, would be releasing a book in the fall that articulates the biblical and historical case for the full affirmation of LGBTQ people in the church. In 1996, Hays released The Moral Vision of the New Testament, where he strongly articulated an anti-LGBTQ stance that has been relied upon by a good number of traditionalist Protestants as the cornerstone of their anti-LGBTQ theological position.

Because of Hays’ position as the nation’s preeminent New Testament scholar, his articulation of the biblical and moral case against LGBTQ people was considered the final word for many.

Yet nearly 30 years later, it was announced that Hays, now retired, is releasing another book that reverses the position he articulated in Moral Vision. While we will have to wait until September to read his new argument, from what I can tell, his evolution on this topic is based on moral conviction and evolution in his scholarship.

Neither Hays nor his son, Christopher Hays, who serves as a co-author on the new book are LGBTQ themselves and both of them continue to enjoy positions of great respect and authority in traditional Christian institutions. (Richard was a professor at Duke and Christopher is a professor at Fuller Seminary)

Richard Hays is, by all accounts, at the end of an illustrious career as a preeminent scholar and continues to be honored by large swaths of the Christian church for his contributions, including his anti-LGBTQ perspective. If he was only seeking to solidify his legacy and maintain his honor among traditional Christians, this reversal makes little to no sense. Which leads me to believe it must be based on sincere moral conviction — a desire to make right what he believes he got wrong on the topic of LGBTQ inclusion in the church.

“There’s only one option: close ranks and declare that person a heretic to preserve their power.”

Of course, when news of this forthcoming book hit the internet, traditionalist Christians heaped their resentment on Hays. Overnight, his credibility as a scholar and person of faith became tarnished as Christian leaders declared Hays a “heretic,” “antinomian” and “apostate” before they’ve read a single word of his argument.

But this isn’t surprising; they are obligated to make these sorts of declarations because they’ve made LGBTQ inclusion an issue of Christian orthodoxy. If they allowed for people, no matter how admired, to change their views on this topic based on earnest scholarship and conviction, they are allowing the very heart of the faith to be changed — or so they want us to believe. There’s only one option: close ranks and declare that person a heretic to preserve their power.

This response is surprising to no one. Richard and Christopher Hays surely knew this book would spell an end to their careers and credibility among evangelical Christians, yet they proceeded to publish this book because, presumably, they believe it is true.

Many LGBTQ Christians, including myself, have faced rejection, discrimination and abuse from those who have been influenced by Hays’ anti-LGBTQ argument from 30 years ago. So for many, it is hard to feel too much sympathy for the lashing Richard and Christopher will continue to face.

Nonetheless, the positive impact of Hays’ reversal on this topic is undeniable. Many anti-LGBTQ Christians will be shaken to rethink their beliefs in light of Hays’ refutation of his own argument, and some will even change their own views to affirm and accept LGBTQ people in the life of the church.

That change will undoubtedly save lives, which is the best legacy Hays, or any of us, could hope for.

Brandan Robertson is an author, activist and public theologian working at the intersections of spirituality, sexuality and social renewal. A prolific writer, he is the author of nine books on spirituality, justice and theology, including the INDIES Book of the Year Award Finalist True Inclusion: Creating Communities of Radical Embrace. Robertson received a bachelor of arts degree in pastoral ministry and theology from Moody Bible Institute, a master of theological studies degree from Iliff School of Theology, and a master of arts in political science and public administration from Eastern Illinois University. He is currently pursuing a Ph.D. in biblical studies from Drew University. He currently resides in New York City.

Related articles:

An oft-quoted biblical scholar changes his mind on LGBTQ inclusion in the church

My quest to find the word ‘homosexual’ in the Bible | Opinion by Ed Oxford

A new book on the Bible and LGBTQ folks by a straight, white man is not what we need | Opinion by Susan Shaw

The Bible says nothing about queer people | Opinion by Brandan Robertson