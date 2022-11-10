Baptist News Global
The sacred relics of a lifetime of ministry

November 10, 2022

Two filing cabinets, one with three drawers and one with four. These seven drawers held John Zimmann’s 56 years of ministry—30 as a full-time minister and 26 more doing interim ministry and pulpit supply. Seven drawers.

