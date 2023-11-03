Baptist News Global
The White House is working on a strategy to combat Islamophobia. Many Muslim Americans are skeptical

November 3, 2023

Read the full story: Associated Press

President Joe Biden’s administration is developing a national strategy to combat Islamophobia as the White House faces skepticism from many Muslim Americans for its staunch support of Israel’s military assault on Hamas in Gaza.

