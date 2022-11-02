“They cannot survive without fear”: A heretic on leaving the evangelical church

“I was leaving the Garden, the evangelical church, and the only version of myself that I had ever known. I was choosing who I wanted to be — but I had no idea who she was.”
Exclude from home pageBNG staff | November 2, 2022
“I was leaving the Garden, the evangelical church, and the only version of myself that I had ever known. I was choosing who I wanted to be — but I had no idea who she was.”
OpinionAnn Bell Worley
OpinionMark Tidsworth
OpinionCharles Qualls
AnalysisKristen Thomason
NewsJeff Brumley
OpinionWendell Griffen
NewsMark Wingfield
OpinionKris Aaron
OpinionMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
OpinionMallory Challis
AnalysisMark Wingfield
OpinionSusan M. Shaw, Senior Columnist
NewsBarbara Francis
AnalysisRick Pidcock
OpinionJustin Cox
OpinionJulia Goldie Day
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsJeff Brumley
OpinionRobert P. Sellers
OpinionTambi Brown Swiney
AnalysisRodney Kennedy
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsMaina Mwaura
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsMarv Knox
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsAnthony Akaeze
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsBNG staff
OpinionAnn Bell Worley
OpinionMark Tidsworth
OpinionCharles Qualls
OpinionWendell Griffen
OpinionKris Aaron
OpinionMark Wingfield
OpinionMallory Challis
OpinionSusan M. Shaw, Senior Columnist
OpinionJustin Cox
OpinionJulia Goldie Day
OpinionRobert P. Sellers
OpinionTambi Brown Swiney
OpinionPatrick Wilson
OpinionKathy Manis Findley
OpinionBill Leonard, Senior Columnist
OpinionCurtis Ramsey-Lucas
OpinionBarry Howard
OpinionMichelle Carroll
OpinionBrandan Robertson
OpinionDanette Kong
OpinionTom Allen
OpinionDavid Ramsey
OpinionMark Wingfield
OpinionBill Wilson
OpinionGreg Garrett, Senior Columnist
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff