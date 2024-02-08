Transitions for the week of 2-9-24

Please submit transitions — including staff changes, ordinations, anniversaries or deaths — to Barbara Francis. This page will be updated bi-weekly.

STAFF CHANGES

Jacob Boyd, concluding his tenure as associate pastor of students and discipleship at First Baptist Church, Springfield, Va., effective this summer. He has accepted the call to serve internationally in South Asia.

Tim Brown, to Highlands Fellowship, Abingdon, Va., as lead pastor. He comes from the pastorate of Greenwood Community Church, Lebanon, Va.

Joe Ella Darby, to First Baptist Church, Capitol Hill, Nashville, Tenn., as interim pastor.

Ellen Di Giosia, to Cooperative Baptist Fellowship of Texas, as coordinator, effective Feb. 26. She currently is pastor of Mary’s Chapel United Methodist Church, Bean Station, Tenn.

Mike Gray, to Elk Creek Baptist Church, Mineral, Va., as pastor.

Jamal-Dominique Hopkins, to George W. Truett Theological Seminary, Waco, Texas, as director of its Black Church Studies Program.

Sara Hunt-Felke, to Passport, Inc., Birmingham, Ala., as program coordinator for youth. She comes from Bayshore Baptist Church, Tampa, Fla., where she was associate pastor.

Todd Killmeyer, to First Baptist Church, Denton, Texas, as young adults and families pastor.

Kelby Lilly, to Millfield (Va.) Baptist Church, as pastor, effective March 28. He comes from the pastorate of Ballard’s Bridge Baptist Church, Tyner, N.C.

Glenn Linthicum, to Covington (Va.) Baptist Church, as pastor.

Stephen Parks, to Grace Baptist Church, Lufkin, Texas, as pastor.

Suzanne Ringer, to Augusta Road Baptist Church, Greenville, S.C., as associate pastor. She comes from Oakland Baptist Church, Rock Hill, S.C., where she is associate pastor for music and community involvement.

Richard Sandberg, to Corinth Baptist Church, Kew Kent, Va., as pastor.

Major Treadway, to First Baptist Church, Jefferson City, Tenn., as pastor.

Richard Van Arsdale, to Scottsville (Va.) Baptist Church, as interim pastor.

LeThelma Yenn-Betah, to American Baptist Women’s Ministries, as interim executive director.

RETIREMENTS

Tom Everett, retiring as pastor of Mineral (Va.) Baptist Church, effective Feb. 29.

Randy Grim, retiring after 38 years as minister of music for Spring Hill Baptist Church, Mobile, Ala.

Kelly Miller Smith Jr., retiring as pastor of First Baptist Church, Capitol Hill, Nashville, Tenn.

ORDINATIONS

Denise Conrad, ordained to ministry on Dec. 17 by McLean (Va.) Baptist Church.

Amy Cummings, ordained to ministry on Jan. 21 by Murphy Road Baptist Church, Murphy, Texas, where she is director of student ministry and operations.

Sarah Hanks, ordained to ministry on Jan. 14 by First Baptist Church, Inman, S.C., where she serves as associate minister of family life.

Greg Sink, ordained to ministry on Jan. 27 by Cedar Bluff Baptist Church, Atkins, Va.

DEATHS

Melton Deason, 88, died Jan. 8 in Birmingham, Ala. During 65 years in ministry, he served churches in Kentucky, in Reform, Gulf Shores, LaFayette and Selma, Alabama, and in Pensacola, Florida, where he retired from East Hill Baptist Church after serving there for 17 years. He was former executive director of Mainstream Alabama Baptists. He is preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth. He is survived by two daughters, Julie and Catherine; two grandsons; and one great-grandson.

Madeline Flores-Lopez died Dec. 18 in the Dominican Republic after a brief illness. A native of Puerto Rico, she was a long-time global servant with American Baptist Churches International Ministries serving in the Dominican Republic for 22 years.

KUDOS

ANNIVERSARIES

Jeff Pethel, 10 years as associate pastor of The Baptist Church of Beaufort, Beaufort, S.C.

Baptist News Global provides a free listing of ministry-related jobs for Baptist churches, theological institutions and organizations across the United States. Click here to learn more.

In case you missed them:

Transitions for the week of 1-26-24

Transitions for the week of 1-12-24

Transitions for the week of 12-1-23

Transitions for the week of 11-17-23