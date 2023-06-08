Transitions for the week of 6-9-23

Please submit transitions — including staff changes, ordinations, anniversaries or deaths — to Barbara Francis. This page will be updated bi-weekly.

STAFF CHANGES

Lisa Adams, to Bonsack Baptist Church, Roanoke, Va., as director of Christian education, effective in August.

Charlie Barganier, to Trinity Baptist Church, Kerrville, Texas, as minister of worship. He comes from First Baptist Church, Saginaw, Texas, where he was minister of music.

Cody Bingham, to Elon (Va.) Baptist Church, as pastor.

Bryan Blackwell, to First Baptist Church, Salisbury, N.C., as senior pastor. He comes from the pastorate of Pine Valley Baptist Church, Wilmington, N.C.

Micah Bucey, to Judson Memorial Church, New York City, as senior minister.

Caitlin Childers Brown and Ethan Brown, to Highland Hills Baptist Church, Macon, Ga., as pastors, effective July 16. Caitlin comes from Freemason Street Baptist Church, Norfolk, Va., where she is associate pastor. Ethan comes from First Baptist Church, Newport News, Va., where he is associate pastor.

Adrian Bullock, to Beaver Dam Baptist Church, Clinton, N.C., as pastor.

Laura Davis, to Cooperative Baptist Fellowship of Virginia, as associate coordinator, effective in July. She comes from Woman’s Missionary Union of Virginia, where she is missions engagement coordinator.

Felecia Dewing, to Tabernacle Baptist Church, Carrollton, Ga., as minister to children and their families, effective July 10.

Henry Griffin, to First Baptist Church, Rochester, N.Y., as music director, effective in late August.

Jonathan Howard, to Ridge Baptist Church, Richmond, Va., as associate pastor.

Becca Lawing, to First Baptist Church, Lenoir, N.C., as youth, children, missions and connections minister.

Michael Jennings, to First Baptist Church, Lenoir, N.C., as music, worship and adult minister, effective Aug. 1.

Miranda Kwon, to American Baptist Churches of Massachusetts, as director of missions. She comes from First Baptist Church, Melrose, Mass., where she is worship pastor.

Carey Lewis, to Berea Baptist Church, Rockville, Va., as director of youth and young adult ministries.

Clayton Mullins, to Riverchase Baptist Church, Birmingham, Ala., as associate pastor for discipleship, students and missions. He comes from Grantswood Baptist Church, Irondale, Ala., where he was youth pastor.

Roger Orman, to Pine Valley Baptist Church, Wilmington, N.C., as interim senior pastor.

Mary Rosenberg, to LaFayette Baptist Church, Fayetteville, N.C., as music director.

Caroline Self, to First Baptist Church, Carrollton, Ga., as youth minister, effective in July.

Amber Simpson, to Cooperative Baptist Fellowship of Alabama, as interim assistant coordinator.

Charles Tompkins, to First Baptist Church, Greenville, S.C., as organist. He is the Distinguished University Organist at Furman University, where he recently retired from full-time teaching.

Cheryl You, to Freedom Life Church, Hampton, Va., as associate pastor.

Art Wellborn, to First Woodway (Texas) Baptist Church, as worship pastor.

Ross Wright, to First Baptist Ashland, Va., as full-time pastor of worship. Previously he was assistant pastor of worship there.

Baxter Wynn, to First Baptist Church, Greenville, S.C., as interim minister to senior adults.

RETIREMENTS

Phil Campbell, retiring as associate pastor of music and worship of First Baptist Church, Lincolnton, N.C., effective June 25.

John Brown, retiring as pastor of Boonville (N.C.) Baptist Church, where he has served since 2010.

Jerry Hendrix, retiring as pastor of First Baptist Church, Sweetwater, Texas.

Frank Smith, retiring as minister of neighborhood partnership and Christian fellowship for First Baptist Church, Greenville, S.C.

Kermit Tandberg, retiring as senior adult minister of First Baptist Church, Lewisville, Texas.

Doug Turnmire, retiring after 30 years as campus minister and religion teacher of Oak Hall Academy, Mouth of Wilson, Va.

ORDINATIONS

Anna Faith Adair, ordained to ministry on June 4 by Church at Ponce & Highland, Atlanta, Ga.

Susan Hoover, ordained to ministry on May 21 by First Baptist Church, Kingsport, Tenn., where she serves as minister of music.

Kenny McKown, ordained to ministry on May 28 by First Baptist Church, York, S.C.

Caroline Self, ordained to ministry on May 7 by First Baptist Church, Anderson, S.C.

Shawn Simic, ordained to ministry on May 28 by First Baptist Church, Oak Ridge, Tenn., where he serves a minister to youth.

Heather Wright, ordained to ministry on June 4 by Church at Ponce & Highland, Atlanta, Ga.

DEATHS

William M. “Billy” Honeycutt, 72, died May 16 in Rutherford, N.C. He was pastor of Mountain Creek Baptist Church, Oxford, N.C., and director of missions of Green River Baptist Association in Rutherford. In semi-retirement he served as chaplain at Baptist Retirement Home in Asheville, N.C., and interim pastor of First Baptist Church, Forest City, N.C. He is survived by his wife, Terry; daughter, Sarah Graves; son, John; and five grandchildren.

Frankie Rainey Jr., 84, died May 19 in Abilene, Texas. He served as pastor for seven Texas Baptist churches. For 18 years he was professor of Christian studies at Howard Payne University, Brownwood, Texas, and for 10 years he was professor of biblical languages and campus pastor at Canadian Baptist Theological Seminary in Cochrane, Alberta, Canada. He is survived by his wife, Sue; son, Paul; daughter, Rhonda Bertrand; four grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.\

ANNIVERSARIES

Jeff Boggess, 20 years as lead pastor of Atlee Church, Mechanicsville, Va.

Chris George, 10 years as senior pastor of Smoke Rise Baptist Church, Stone Mountain, Ga.

Esther Soud Parker, 10 years as minister with children and congregational life at Watts Street Baptist Church, Durham, N.C.

Janet Smith, 35 years as associate pastor of preschool and children at First Baptist Church, Asheboro, N.C.

