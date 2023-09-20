Baptist News Global
Trump Says On Rosh Hashanah That ‘Liberal Jews’ Voted To ‘Destroy America’

September 20, 2023

Former President Donald Trump marked the start of the Jewish High Holy Days with a fiery missive on Sunday reminding his followers that “liberal Jews” voted to “destroy America & Israel” through their support of Joe Biden.

