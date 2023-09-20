Trump Says On Rosh Hashanah That ‘Liberal Jews’ Voted To ‘Destroy America’

Former President Donald Trump marked the start of the Jewish High Holy Days with a fiery missive on Sunday reminding his followers that “liberal Jews” voted to “destroy America & Israel” through their support of Joe Biden.
