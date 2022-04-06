Two More Churches Split From Hillsong In Wake Of Scandals

Two more leaders of Hillsong Church U.S. campuses have announced they’re taking their campuses in a different direction in the wake of founder Brian Houston being ousted by the church’s board for breaching its code of conduct.
Exclude from home pageBNG staff | April 6, 2022
Two more leaders of Hillsong Church U.S. campuses have announced they’re taking their campuses in a different direction in the wake of founder Brian Houston being ousted by the church’s board for breaching its code of conduct.
AnalysisMark Wingfield
OpinionCurtis Ramsey-Lucas
AnalysisRick Pidcock
NewsJeff Brumley
OpinionJennifer Garcia Bashaw
OpinionBetsy Painter
NewsCurtis Ramsey-Lucas
OpinionPhawnda Moore
NewsJeff Brumley
OpinionKathy Manis Findley
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsJeff Brumley
OpinionBarry Howard
AnalysisLaura Ellis
NewsMark Wingfield
OpinionAmy Butler
NewsMark Wingfield
OpinionDavid Gushee, Senior Columnist
NewsDavid Bumgardner
NewsDavid Bumgardner
OpinionStephen Reeves
OpinionCharles Qualls
NewsJeff Brumley
AnalysisChris Robertson
AnalysisMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsCurtis Ramsey-Lucas
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsDavid Bumgardner
NewsDavid Bumgardner
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsBNG staff
NewsAnthony Akaeze
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsAudrey Simango
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsPat Cole
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
OpinionCurtis Ramsey-Lucas
OpinionJennifer Garcia Bashaw
OpinionBetsy Painter
OpinionPhawnda Moore
OpinionKathy Manis Findley
OpinionBarry Howard
OpinionAmy Butler
OpinionDavid Gushee, Senior Columnist
OpinionStephen Reeves
OpinionCharles Qualls
OpinionH. Stephen Shoemaker
OpinionRobert P. Sellers
OpinionBill Leonard, Senior Columnist
OpinionAndrey Shirin
OpinionRodney Kennedy
OpinionMaina Mwaura
OpinionRobert P. Jones
OpinionBeverly A. Howard
OpinionMarv Knox
OpinionGreg Garrett, Senior Columnist
OpinionBob Newell
OpinionCharles Qualls
OpinionEllis Orozco
OpinionWill Whittaker
OpinionRuss Dean
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff