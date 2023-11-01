Two pastors worry for their congregants’ safety. Are more guns the answer or the problem?

Inside the columned church on the corner, the rich tones of the organ have wrapped congregants in their embrace. The time has come for the Rev. Jimmie Hardaway Jr. to preach the lessons embodied by the Prince of Peace.
Exclude from home pageBNG staff | November 1, 2023
Inside the columned church on the corner, the rich tones of the organ have wrapped congregants in their embrace. The time has come for the Rev. Jimmie Hardaway Jr. to preach the lessons embodied by the Prince of Peace.
NewsSteve Rabey
OpinionMartin Thielen
AnalysisRick Pidcock
NewsTyler Hummel
OpinionJennifer Brown
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsJeff Hampton
OpinionMaina Mwaura
NewsJoe Westbury
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsMark Wingfield
OpinionBrittany Stillwell
AnalysisHarold Ivan Smith
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMallory Challis
NewsKristen Thomason
OpinionCaleb Cooke
NewsAnthony Akaeze
OpinionMark Wingfield
NewsMark Wingfield
OpinionSusan M. Shaw, Senior Columnist
NewsJeff Brumley
OpinionRobert P. Sellers
NewsSteve Rabey
NewsSteve Rabey
NewsTyler Hummel
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsJeff Hampton
NewsJoe Westbury
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMallory Challis
NewsKristen Thomason
NewsAnthony Akaeze
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsSteve Rabey
NewsMaina Mwaura with David Phillips
NewsBNG staff
NewsSteve Rabey
NewsCynthia Vacca Davis
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsSteve Rabey
NewsMaina Mwaura
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
OpinionMartin Thielen
OpinionJennifer Brown
OpinionMaina Mwaura
OpinionBrittany Stillwell
OpinionCaleb Cooke
OpinionMark Wingfield
OpinionSusan M. Shaw, Senior Columnist
OpinionRobert P. Sellers
OpinionChrista Brown, David Clohessy and Dave Pittman
OpinionBrad Bull
OpinionBill Leonard, Senior Columnist
OpinionMartin Thielen
OpinionJeremiah Bullock
OpinionMark Wingfield
OpinionTommy Mouton
OpinionAmber Wylde
OpinionBrad Bull
OpinionRodney Kennedy
OpinionJulia Goldie Day
OpinionJohn Michael Helms
OpinionSteven R. Harmon
OpinionGreg Garrett, Senior Columnist
OpinionJohn Carter
OpinionWendell Griffen
OpinionGeorge Mason
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff